HKSTP Showcases Innovative Tech In Indonesia

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2025 – The Hong Kong Science and Parks Corporation (HKSTP) participated in the“Think Business, Think Hong Kong” promotional event organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 8 January. During the event, HKSTP highlighted innovative green technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions developed by Park companies to an audience of local business leaders, institutions, tech companies, SMEs, startups, and academics. The event was graced by the presence of Mr Paul Chan, the HKSAR Financial Secretary, and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

During its visit to Indonesia, the joint delegation from HKSTP, accompanied by representatives from 10 Park companies, showcased their diverse range of business solutions. These included real-time environmental monitoring of water, air, source emissions, and marine environments; AI-driven retail solutions; and 5G cameras with integrated data analysis capabilities, demonstrating the diversity of their business sectors. Furthermore, seven Park companies presented their cutting-edge technologies at the HKSTP Pavilion.