Putin's War Against Ukraine Has Been A Disaster For Russia - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the Ukrainian people's courage and resolve, as well as the support of the United States and other countries of the free world, the war unleashed by Vladimir has become a disaster for Russia.

This is said in an official statement by the White House following a conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

“It is now clear that President Putin's war against Ukraine has been a disaster for Russia,” reads the document, which also outlines U.S. efforts to support Ukraine.

It is also noted that due to the Ukrainian people's courage and resolve, and with the support of the United States, Russia has failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives in Ukraine. Putin did not capture Kyiv in three days, Russia did not destroy the Ukrainian nation, and Ukraine remains a free and vibrant democracy.

“Russia wanted to grind down Ukraine's army. Now, that army is stronger and more capable than ever. And Russia wanted to break NATO. Instead, NATO is larger, stronger, and more united than at any time in its history,” the document reads.

It is also noted that President Biden, in the conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, underscored the importance of continued support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky and Biden discussed a number of issues over the phone on Friday, including details of a new package of sanctions against Russia's energy sector and the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

