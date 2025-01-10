Caroline Jeffords Named VFAF Hero Of The Month 1/25 Announced Christi Tasker Press Secretary Veterans For America First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAFATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for America FirstCPT Robert M. Cornicelli US Army (Ret)/Navy Veteran, President, Veterans for America First released: Honoring Caroline Jeffords as Hero of the MonthCaroline Jeffords, a proud Georgian and tireless advocate for election integrity, has become a beacon of hope within the America First movement. Her leadership in ensuring fairness and transparency in the electoral process reflects her unwavering dedication to protecting the foundation of democracy...the right to vote. Through her efforts, Jeffords has demonstrated the resolve and vision needed to restore trust in the democratic system.Serving as the Georgia GOP State Secretary, Caroline has focused on strengthening grassroots initiatives and championing policies that put Americans first. Her leadership has reconnected the Republican Party with its conservative values and the concerns of everyday citizens. Her work has earned her the endorsement of Veterans for America First (VFAF), reflecting her alignment with the movement's commitment to strengthening national security, supporting veterans, and promoting the prosperity of American families.For the complete statement on Caroline Jeffords being named VFAF Hero of The Month visit:In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.article/771465985/vfaf-veterans-for-america-first-announces-new-national-leadership-team-said-christi-tasker-press-secretaryVeterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

