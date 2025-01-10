عربي


KO Impact- Govt To Push For Snow Clearance Under MG-NREGA

1/10/2025 8:09:04 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to approach the Union Ministry of Rural Development with a proposal to include snow clearance work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MG-NREGA). This move comes after persistent advocacy by Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, an RTI activist and writer, whose recent article in the Kashmir Observer outlined the urgent need for such an initiative.

MLA Bijbehara, Bashir Veeri, acknowledged Dr. Bhat's role in bringing the issue to the forefront. Veeri revealed that he had discussed the proposal of dovetailing snow clearance with MG-NREGA with several ministers and legislators. He added that the Rural Development Department (RDD) Minister, Javid Ahmad Dar, had agreed to liaise with the Union Ministry on the matter, marking a crucial step forward. Veeri also praised Dr. Bhat's extensive work in this field, noting that his writings and advocacy had inspired many to take up the cause.

Dr. Bhat's article underscored the critical challenges faced by residents of snowbound regions during the winter months. Heavy snowfall often blocks roads and disrupts daily life, creating chaos and hardship. With a shortage of proper snow clearance machinery, the administration resorts to hiring JCBs and other earth-moving equipment, which, while effective at clearing snow, damages road surfaces and adds to the repair burden.

Dr. Bhat argued that incorporating snow clearance into MG-NREGA would address these challenges while simultaneously providing much-needed employment to rural residents during the harsh winter season.

In addition to highlighting the gaps in service delivery during snowfall, Dr. Bhat pointed out the lack of economic activity in snowbound areas during winter. He noted that MG-NREGA, a flagship employment guarantee scheme, is underutilized during these months in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, where life comes to a virtual standstill. By integrating snow clearance into the scheme, the government could ensure livelihood generation for thousands of rural workers, fulfilling the program's primary objective of providing income support to the poorest segments of society.

Dr. Bhat also drew attention to successful precedents set by other states. He cited the example of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, where local authorities included snow clearance under MG-NREGA over a decade ago. This move not only streamlined snow management but also demonstrated the feasibility of adapting the scheme to meet local geographic and climatic needs. Dr. Bhat urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to learn from such examples and push for similar measures in the Union Territory.

Pertinently, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has been advocating for this issue for years.


In 2022, he persuaded former Baramulla MP Mohammad Akbar Lone to write to the Government of India, urging the inclusion of snow clearance in MG-NREGA not only for Jammu and Kashmir but also for other hill states and Union Territories like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and Sikkim. His call for action was supported by other prominent legislators, including MLA Banihal Sajad Shaheen and MLA Sumbal Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone, who have raised the issue at various forums.

With the J&K government now poised to formally present this proposal to the Union Ministry, there is growing optimism that the initiative could become a reality.

Observers say if approved, it would not only provide a sustainable solution to snow clearance challenges but also set a precedent for other snowbound regions across India.

Kashmir Observer

