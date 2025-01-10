Light Snowfall Expected In Kashmir Valley Today

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has stated that there is a possibility of light rain in plains of Jammu and snow at isolated higher reaches of Jammu division & Kashmir division.

However, no significant weather activities are expected till January 18

Director MeT further said that the weather would remain generally dry from January 12-14 while generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 15 & 16.

On January 17 & 18, the weather would remain generally cloudy, he said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir valley continued to be under the grip of cold conditions on Friday, with minimum temperatures settling several degrees below the freezing point, officials said.

Due to clear skies, Kashmir continued to experience sub-zero night temperatures, with the minimum temperatures remaining several degrees below freezing, officials said.

They said that most parts of the Kashmir valley have been experiencing clear skies with bright sunshine during the day over the past few days, which contributed to the drop in night temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 4.4 degrees, officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 9.6 degrees.

In Pahalgam, the minimum temperature settled at minus 10 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10.4 degrees the night before, according to the weather office.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Qazigund logged a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in

Pampore town also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury settle at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the MeT has issued an advisory, predicting cold wave at isolated places and advising the tourists, travellers and transporters to follow administration and traffic advisory.

