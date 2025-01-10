Radical Democrats Lost Another 'Unamerican Witch Hunt': Trump After 'Unconditional Discharge' Sentence In Hush Money Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, January 11 (IANS) Following his 'unconditional discharge' in the hush money case on Friday, US President-elect Donald came down heavily on "Radical Democrats", criticising the investigation, which he claims involved extensive time and resources and further denouncing it as an "another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt".

Taking to the social Truth Social, the President-elect argued that this effort should have been focused on issues such as crime in New York City and the State.

He also referenced the coordination between the current Biden-Harris administration and what he described as the "Weaponisation" of the Justice Department.

Trump said that the charges against him were "baseless, illegal, and fake," and pointed to the "unconditional discharge" he received as evidence that there was no merit to the case.

"The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt. After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponisation, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE," Trump said.

Earlier on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced an 'unconditional discharge' to President-elect Trump, because of which he won't be facing any jail time or penalties in the hush money case.

The sentencing, which was expected, means Trump will remain a felon but face no jail time, penalties or probation for his conviction in the hush money case.

In his post, Trump further asserted that legal experts and scholars had agreed there was no case, and he called for the case to be dismissed.

He further emphasised his re-election as proof that the American people had made their decision, claiming a "mandate" in what he called one of the most important elections in US history and criticised the legal proceedings, citing a "conflicted" judge, a key witness with a troubled legal history, and alleged election interference.

"That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED. The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this "case" had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference. Today's event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," Trump further said.

"The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History,” Trump said.“As the American People have seen, this 'case' had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference."

Trump was convicted in May 2023 of falsifying records to conceal payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who reimbursed a $130,000 hush money payment made to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affair.