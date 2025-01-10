Ukraine Not Planning To Sign Any Contracts For Russian Gas Transit PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is not planning to sign any contracts to continue the transit of Russian gas. Instead, in the coming years, the country will focus on boosting domestic production volumes to more than 20 billion cubic meters.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal when delivering a speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the YouTube broadcast by Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko.

“We have not planned and are not planning to sign any contracts to continue the transit of Russian gas. At the same time, we will further fulfill our commitments under the Association Agreement, and we want to remain a reliable partner our European allies,” Shmyhal said.

In his words, an important element of energy sustainability is the functioning of Ukraine's gas transmission system, which now operates in zero transit mode.

“One of the priorities for this year will be to further increase gas production and invest in promising Ukrainian fields. In 2024, the gross gas production increased by 2.2% compared to 2023, totaling more than 19 billion cubic meters. The strategic goal is to bring the production volumes to more than 20 billion cubic meters in the coming years,” Shmyhal emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government instructed the Energy Ministry and Naftogaz Group to pay special attention to the development of the concept of Ukraine as 'Europe's gas safe'.

A reminder that the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine's gas transmission system towards Europe expired on December 31, 2024 .