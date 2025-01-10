Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37: Allu Arjun's Movie Loses Steam, Check Overseas Earnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's action drama is losing steam after ruling the movie theatres for more than five weeks. So far, the movie has earned an estimated ₹1718.35 crore worldwide.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collection on day 37 stood at ₹1.09 crore (India Net). However, the movie may receive a surge in audience's interest after the release of its extended version on January 17.

