Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37: Allu Arjun's Movie Loses Steam, Check Overseas Earnings

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37: Allu Arjun's Movie Loses Steam, Check Overseas Earnings


1/10/2025 8:10:50 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide box office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's action drama is losing steam after ruling the movie theatres for more than five weeks. So far, the movie has earned an estimated ₹1718.35 crore worldwide.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collection on day 37 stood at ₹1.09 crore (India Net). However, the movie may receive a surge in audience's interest after the release of its extended version on January 17.


Live Mint

