Infant Deaths Double At Lal Ded Hospital In 2024

Over the past five years, the hospital has recorded approximately 900 infant deaths, reflecting a steady upward trend.

The spike in fatalities has raised alarm among locals and experts, who attribute the issue to staff shortages, inadequate resources, and insufficient neonatal care equipment.

The data highlights a deficit of around 140 staff members across various roles, further straining the hospital's capacity to provide quality care.

The hospital has also experienced a significant rise in patient load, with outpatient visits increasing from 142,088 in 2020 to 221,163 in 2024, and inpatient admissions growing from 29,757 to 37,908 in the same period.

Health experts and locals are calling for an urgent review of hospital operations and immediate intervention by the Jammu and Kashmir Health Department to address the crisis, restore public trust, and ensure better outcomes for newborns.(KNT)

