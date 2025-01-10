JAMNOLA® And PJ Morton Launch It's About New Orleans Campaign In Response To Tragic Bourbon Street Attack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jonny LissNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JAMNOLA® New Orleans' Cultural Funhouse and musician PJ Morton send their deepest condolences to the city of New Orleans and all those affected by the devastating terrorist attack on New Year's Eve. In response to this tragedy, JAMNOLA and PJ Morton are launching a social media and fundraising campaign titled "It's About New Orleans " to promote peace, unity, and the preservation of the city's rich culture.Through the end of March, 100% of proceeds from JAMNOLA's popular“It's About New Orleans” tees, hats, and pins will be donated to the Greater New Orleans Foundation New Orleans New Year's Day Tragedy Fund to support those impacted by the attack.The "It's About New Orleans" campaign aims to harness the healing power of joy, art, and music by sharing uplifting messages on social media, created by local musicians and artists. JAMNOLA has partnered with musician PJ Morton in engaging artists, including Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, Jelly Joseph, Eric Gordon, Kango Slim, Noah Young, Khris Royal, DJ Legatron Prime, Bo Dollis Jr., Boyfriend, Pell, Alfred Banks, and Amanda Shaw to participate in the campaign."We believe in the resilience of our city and its ability to unite in times of adversity," says JAMNOLA Founder Jonny Liss. "We hope that people across the city and the nation will wear this shirt proudly, celebrating New Orleans' vibrant culture and unbreakable spirit."To support this initiative,“It's About New Orleans” T-shirts, hats, and pins can be purchased at JAMNOLA or by visiting the JAMNOLA gift shop at 2832 Royal Street.PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty are also set to present“The New Orleans Forever Benefit Concert” live at the Dew Drop Inn on January 16th, hosted by Rob Kazi, with performances by PJ Morton, The Soul Rebels, Big Sam, Pell, ANT, Denisia, and Preservation Hall with sounds by ANTIWIGADEE! Tickets range from $25 to $1,500 and can be purchased at PJMORTONMUSIC or DewDropInnnola.“It's About New Orleans” shirts will also be available for purchase at the event.“Music is our lifeline in New Orleans,” says musician PJ Morton.“We're going to come together to heal through music on Thursday, January 16th at @dewdropinnnola. We're raising money for the victims' families who suffered the New Year's tragedy in our city.”About JAMNOLA® is New Orleans' first experiential museum that takes audiences of all ages on a topsy-turvy stroll through the cultural gems that make the city so special. The immersive 17 exhibits are 5,400 square feet of pure NOLA joy, celebrating the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of the city, through the eyes of 30+ local artists. This love letter to New Orleans was co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith in creative partnership with Cat Todd & Collin Ferguson of Where Y'Art Works. More information and tickets available at JAMNOLA.

