Statement Commemorating The 20Th Anniversary Of The Comprehensive Peace Agreement In South Sudan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The 9th of January marked the 20th anniversary of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

Our welcomed this historic agreement, including its provision for a in which the people of what is today South Sudan would determine their own future.

The CPA was signed amidst great hope that the South Sudanese people would be able to enjoy peace, human rights, and a responsive to their needs.

Sadly, this hope has gone unfulfilled.

Despite South Sudan's tremendous natural resources, the country's wealth continues to benefit only a small elite.

For years, the transitional government has failed to use public revenue transparently to pay public sector salaries, ensure access to basic health and education services, or create an enabling environment for sustainable development.

Corruption and mismanagement of natural resources are rampant.

The transitional government has not taken the steps necessary to create the conditions for peaceful and credible elections, including fostering the civic and political space needed to give the people of South Sudan a voice in their country's future.

We renew our call on the transitional government to act with urgency to meet its long overdue commitments so that South Sudan can finally realise the CPA's promise of peace and prosperity for all its citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.