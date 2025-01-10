19,280 Emergency Food Parcels Provided By Southend Foodbank In 2024, As People Continue To Struggle On Low Incomes

(MENAFN- Pressat) New figures released today by Southend Foodbank have revealed that 19,280 emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship across Southend City and Rochford in the last year – with 7,440 of these parcels going to children.

Southend Foodbank has seen a minor decrease in the amount of people needing emergency food parcels, but the levels remain 50% higher than they were two years ago, which illustrates that the Cost-of-Living crisis is far from over.

The levels of need were particularly acute in December 2024, which was the busiest month for the Foodbank, with 2,008 emergency food parcels provided by staff and volunteers.

Cass Francis, Comms & Campaigns Coordinator at Southend Foodbank said:

“The level of need we saw in 2024 has remained very high, with our resources, staff and volunteers being stretched to their limits yet again. The inflation rate may have slowed down, and last April saw some benefits being slightly increased, but families on low incomes are still disproportionately spending most of their incomes on essentials, especially food, energy and transport. So, when prices rise and incomes don't keep pace, many are left cutting back on essentials – missing meals so their children can eat.

“The support of our community is vital in ensuring that Southend Foodbank can be there for anyone who turns to them for help. Unfortunately, the rising levels of need have had a significant impact on stock levels, and we are having to purchase half of the food we now give out. If people are able, we'd ask that they consider donating food to us on a regular basis.”

Alongside the provision of emergency food, Southend Foodbank offers people who are referred to them a warm welcome, as well as connections to advice and support, which means someone will be less likely to need the food bank again in the future. They have Citizens Advice provision in six of their Distribution Centres and the foodbank also campaigns locally and nationally to end the need for food banks.

A typical 3-day emergency food parcel consists of items such as cereal, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat (chilli, curry, chicken in sauce) and fish, tea, squash, biscuits, UHT milk, pasta, rice, and much more.

To find out more about how to support Southend Foodbank, visit their website: org/support-us

Notes

Southend Foodbank opened in Southchurch in November 2013. Since then, it has grown to cover Southend and Rochford with 8 distribution points across Southend, Shoeburyness, Southchurch, Westcliff, Leigh, Eastwood and Hawkwell.

Southend Foodbank is part of the Trussell network, which reports record levels of need with more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels provided to people facing hardship between April 2023 and March 2024. More than 1.1 million of these parcels were provided for children.



Referrals are made to the foodbank from a range of agencies and community organisations, including Citizens Advice, SAVS, SECH. Anyone that would like a referral to the foodbank can use the Citizens Advice Southend drop-in service located at 1 Church Road, Southend-on-Sea.







