New U.S. Sanctions Undermine Financial Foundation Of Russia's War Machine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said the latest sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia significantly undermine the basis of the Kremlin's war machine, disrupting the chain.

Zelensky made the statement via social , Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to U.S. President Biden, his administration, and the entire American people for today's announcement of a new sanctions package targeting over 400 entities linked to Russia's sector. The bipartisan support of the United States truly matters, and we feel it deeply," Zelensky noted.

According to the president, these measures "deliver a significant blow to the financial foundation of Russia's war machine by disrupting its entire supply chain: key Russian producers, insurance companies, service providers in the oil and gas industry, 184 shadow fleet tankers, logistics facilities, and third-country companies".

"Particularly notable is the pressure on entities like Surgutneftegaz, a key financial wallet for Putin personally. Such actions send a clear message: criminals must pay for their crimes. The less revenue Russia earns from oil and other energy resources, the sooner peace will be restored. Energy resources should never be used as weapons, as Russia does," Zelensky stressed.

Instead, according to the president, countries that respect international law can and should ensure stable and reliable energy supplies for the entire world.

"We are deeply grateful for America's leadership in holding Russia accountable. I am confident these steps will significantly reduce Russia's petrodollar income and, with it, its ability to continue its aggression," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. has expanded sanctions against the Russian energy sector, including hundreds of tankers from the shadow fleet.

