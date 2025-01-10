Dr. Richard Williamson Appointed As Director At UNMC College Of Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Richard Williamson is a Board-Certified Prosthodontist with over 40 years of experience.

Dr. Richard Williamson, with 40+ years of experience, is the new Director of Global Student Experiences at UNMC College of Dentistry.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Dentistry announces the appointment of Dr. Richard Williamson as the new director of global student experiences. Dr. Williamson has built a distinguished legacy through his extensive experience in both clinical practice and education. Under his expert leadership, the college will embark on an exciting new chapter.Dr. Williamson brings 17 years of private practice experience and 20 years of teaching experience as a faculty member at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. He has earned widespread recognition for his dedicated efforts in advancing dental education and fostering an environment that prioritizes academic excellence and patient care. His mission of mentoring future dental professionals aligns seamlessly with the college's mission of combining research and education and providing top-tier patient services.Dr. Williamson is honored to spearhead the UNMC College of Dentistry as its new director. The institution pushes the boundaries of dental research and practice. He is excited to collaborate with the outstanding faculty, students, and staff to build on this legacy and advance the shared vision.The prestigious appointment comes during a pivotal time as the college continues to expand its programs and initiatives aimed at broadening access to community dental care. His strategic vision and collaborative approach will drive impactful advancements in education and healthcare.About UNMC College of DentistryThe University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry has been at the forefront of quality dental education and innovation for decades. It is known for producing highly skilled and compassionate dental professionals who serve communities across the state and nation. With a faculty that is highly regarded as dental professionals and educators, the institute emphasizes a hands-on approach to learning. Students are provided with extensive clinical experience and exposure to diverse patient populations.About Dr. Richard WilliamsonDr. Richard Williamson is a Board-Certified Prosthodontist with over 40 years of experience. He spent 26 years of his career in private patient care and teaching at the University of Iowa and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Williamson also ran a solo practice in College Station, Texas for 17 years before earning a Certificate in Prosthodontics and an M.S. in Oral Biology. He is currently the Director of Implants and Associate Professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he teaches Clinical Implantology and Removable Partial Dentures. Additionally, Dr. Williamson is the Director of Student Global Engagement for the UNMC College of Dentistry and collaborates with UNMC, other universities, and disciplines. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics and a Fellow of the American College of Prosthodontists and the International College of Dentists. His interests include Veteran dental care and the UNMC College of Dentistry has a strong, far-reaching Veteran free dental care program.

Rapti Chatterjee

Girl Power Talk

+91 80176 32941

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.