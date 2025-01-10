Ensuring The Continuity Of IBA's Entrepreneurial Anchoring

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Confirmation of the sale of IBA shares to Management Anchorage

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 10 January 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, confirms that the sale by IBA of up to 633,000 IBA's shares to Management Anchorage, announced in its press release of 5 December, has been completed on 7 January 2025 at a price of 13.46 euros per share. This sale was carried out by mutual agreement, following the General Meeting of IBA held on 7 January 2025.

Following the of the 633,000 IBA shares, Management Anchorage holds a total of 981,530 IBA shares. Management Anchorage subsequently exchanges all its IBA shares for Sustainable Anchorage shares, initially held by various shareholders of Sustainable Anchorage.

After these transactions, Management Anchorage holds a 21% stake in the capital of Sustainable Anchorage.

Sustainable Anchorage remains IBA's reference shareholder with approximately 20% of the shares and 30% of the voting rights.

In the framework of these transactions, to guarantee the proper performance of Management Anchorage obligations towards IBA, Sustainable Anchorage SA grants to IBA a pledge on 981,530 IBA shares.

The operation, which allows a new generation of executives to acquire a significant indirect stake in IBA, aims to perpetuate the entrepreneurial anchoring of the company's shareholding.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at:

About Management Anchorage

Management Anchorage SRL is a holding investment vehicle created by IBA executives in February 2020 to give them the opportunity to invest collectively in IBA's capital, considering the determining importance of the connection between company's driving forces and its shareholding.

Management Anchorage holds 373,000 shares (21% of the total shares) of Sustainable Anchorage, IBA's main reference shareholder.

About Sustainable Anchorage

Sustainable Anchorage SA is a holding investment vehicle created by IBA founders and employees in 1999 to invest collectively in IBA's capital and thereby safeguard company's integrity, mission and values. With 20.49% of share capital and 30.42% of voting rights1, Sustainable Anchorage is IBA's main reference shareholder.

For further information:





Henri de Romrée

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

IBA

+32 10 475 890

...





Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

IBA

+32 10 475 890

...





1 Reference date : 11 September 2024





