Perspective Therapeutics To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, ("Perspective" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43nd Annual Healthcare in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. PT. Management will also participate and present at the Biotech Showcase conference alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

43 rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 3:45 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA (Elizabethan B)

Biotech Showcase – Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco - Union Square, Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

Mr. Spoor and the Perspective management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and strategic partners at each of these conferences. Please contact ... for scheduling.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moeities. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moeities which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

