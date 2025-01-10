Learning To Read: American History Volume 2 Available Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Embark on an exciting journey through American history where to read becomes an adventure! Why do we use the word "adventure"? An "adventure in the affective domain" refers to an experience, typically within an educational setting designed to intentionally evoke and develop the readers' emotional responses, attitudes, values, and personal growth. Meet inspiring heroes like Neil Armstrong and Rosa Parks. Join Theodore Roosevelt as he explores the horizons through America's national parks. Discover stories of courage, exploration, and friendship that foster a child's creativity.Reading is the key to success, and we promote it every day. When your child reads, they develop lifelong skills. This book expands your child's vocabulary. It encourages empathy by examining history through the characters that made history. There is a high correlation between high-level readers and successful adults.These are stories of people who came to America not knowing how to speak English and those who lived through the hardships of the Great Depression. Others highlight the struggle for equal rights or safety during a crisis. These stories of perseverance and ingenuity give your child positive role models to admire and emulate. Guide your child through the pages of this book. As they open their hearts and minds to the heroes and heroines of yesterday, they will shape their destiny to become tomorrow's leaders. Role models can inspire children to set ambitious goals and strive for achievement.Learning to Read: American History, Volume 2 is designed for children, homeschoolers, or ESL learners who will improve their reading skills with new vocabulary words. Learning to read has never been so easy! It makes bedtime stories fun time. Bedtime stories help readers by stimulating their imagination, developing a love for reading, enhancing their listening skills, and providing a calming routine that can aid in falling asleep, essentially laying the foundation for strong literacy skills early on.“I highly recommend this book. It is thoughtfully written and well-illustrated. Your children will love it.” -Davied H.The companion activity book, Learning to Read: American History Study Guide, Volume 2 provides useful practice activities and exercises for each story. Together they will build your child's reading skills.About the AuthorFaith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of five other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, exciting movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.For free educational resources, visit us at ChristiansForever or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.ISBN 979-8-9903383-0-2 (print)ISBN 979-8-9903383-1-9 (ebook)

