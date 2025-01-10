Polkadot's Largest LST - Vdot, Reached $2.2M Supply Cap On Hydration MM Within 15 Hours

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Singapore, Singapore, January 10th, 2025, Chainwire

Bifrost has announced that vDOT, Polkadot's largest liquid staking token (LST), has been listed as a collateral asset on Hydration Money Market. Within 15 hours of opening deposits and borrows, vDOT reached the cap of 220K and surpassed $2.2 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) pushed by leveraging demand.

The integration of vDOT into Money allows for new strategies for Polkadot's DeFi participants: By staking Polkadot (DOT), participants receive vDOT, which can be used as collateral to borrow additional DOT. This process allows for the possibility of repeating the cycle to explore strategies aimed at optimizing returns.



With this introduction, Bifrost is unlocking the opportunities of what's possible in Polkadot DeFi, creating synergies and flywheels for the ecosystem. Users are offered the opportunity to earn dual yields, borrow against their staked tokens without sacrificing liquidity, and leverage their positions for higher yields. This synergy also enhances DOT market liquidity, drives user adoption, and exemplifies the DeFi composability of Polkadot ecosystem, making vDOT as a cornerstone asset within the Polkadot ecosystem.

About vDOT

Bifrost's vDOT , short for“voucher DOT,” is a reward-bearing liquid staking token (LST) issued by the Bifrost Staking Liquidity Protocol. vDOT represents staked DOT on the Polkadot Relay Chain and accrues staking rewards, reflected as an increase in its value rather than its quantity.

As Polkadot's largest DOT LST, vDOT boasts a total locked value of over $50 Million, enabling users to maximize their capital efficiency while benefiting from staking rewards.

About Bifrost

Bifrost is a liquid staking appchain tailored for all blockchains, utilizing decentralized cross-chain interoperability to empower users to earn staking rewards and DeFi yields with flexibility, liquidity, and high security across multiple chains.