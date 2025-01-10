Digital Asset Management Market Exhibiting A Robust CAGR Of 15.8% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Digital Asset Management Market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $20.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in the need for collaborative digital workflow, especially for marketing activities, encouraged organizations to use advanced digital asset management solutions. In addition, growth in the need to meet the government's compliance is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based DAM solutions, growth in e-commerce and digital marketing and rising demand for video content are also propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, expansion of AI and machine learning capabilities in DAM and growing importance of data analytics and insights for digital asset management, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investments, concerns over data security, privacy & compliance with regulations and the lack of a skilled workforce are some of the factors that are anticipated to hinder market growth.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 363 Pages) at:Digital asset management (DAM) solutions help end users organize, store, and access rich media content that includes video, image, audios, and text. In addition, DAM solutions are used to manage the digital rights and permission access of digital assets of an organization. Furthermore, businesses have shifted toward digitalization and increased implementation of Industry 4.0 to cope with ongoing tough business competition, which creates the need for seamless solution and platform to meet the businesses requirements, which eventually boost the adoption of digital asset management in businesses.Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the digital asset management market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Digital asset management (DAM) solutions help organizations efficiently store, organize, discover, share, and retrieve online content. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, as DAM services help to reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsBased on business function, the information technology (IT) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for nearly about two-fifths of the digital asset management market revenue, the DAM solution plays a crucial role in the Information Technology (IT) segment, as it enables IT teams to efficiently manage and organize digital assets related to software, hardware, and infrastructure. However, the other segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Factor such as growing use of AI and machine learning in DAM solutions, which will boost the market growth in the other segment.In addition, the increase in demand for better security and privacy features in DAM systems and the emergence of blockchain-based digital asset management solutions are expected to propel the growth of the digital asset management market forecast. Moreover, increasing awareness of the benefits of DAM across industries and sectors such as BFSI, healthcare and government drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing importance of digital assets for businesses of all sizes provides opportunities for DAM vendors to expand their customer base. However, concerns over data security, privacy, & compliance with regulations and the high initial costs of implementing a DAM system are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.The key players profiled in this report includeWiden Enterprises Inc., Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, North Plains Systems (Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.), Open Text Corporation., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IBM CORPORATION, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Aprimo, Dell EMCGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the digital asset management market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing numerous benefits provided by this segment such as such as a high level of data security and safety. However, the live segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in adoption of in the adoption of cloud-based digital asset management due to low cost and easier maintenance.On the basis of component, the global digital asset management market size was dominated by the solution segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. Digital asset management (DAM) solutions help organizations efficiently store, organize, discover, share, and retrieve online content. That's mainly because businesses can deploy a centralized digital library fast and easily with DAM, providing controlled access to documents, images, multimedia, audio, and video in addition to improving data security sharing assets with employees, contractors, customers, and other stakeholders. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as DAM services help to reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.Inquiry Before Buying:Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the digital asset management market revenue. The increase in usage of digital asset management solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration of advanced technology and higher adoption of cloud-based solutions and services.With many organizations transitioning to remote work, the need for cloud-based DAM solutions has increased significantly, as these solutions provide a secure and flexible way for teams to access and collaborate on digital assets from anywhere. In addition, the pandemic has increased the use of virtual events, webinars, and online meetings, which has created a need for DAM solutions to manage the associated digital assets, such as videos, slides, and images.Other Trending Reports:Digital Commerce Market -Digital Educational Publishing Market -Digital Media Production Software Market -

