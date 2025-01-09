UN Envoy Concludes Mission In Yemen On Reviving Conciliation Process

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg concluded on Thursday a visit to Sanaa where he held talks with leaders of the Houthi militias on prospects of reviving the process, de-escalation and boosting chances for peace.

He affirmed in a press release necessity of lowering the escalation to pave the way for an adequate situation for dialogue and making deals on tangible steps toward a broad political process for restoring sustainable peace and stability all over Yemen.

The UN envoy revealed that his talks with these leaders dealt with plans for remedying the economic issues, improving living conditions, pressing for a truce as main ingredients for "a road map and reaching peace in Yemen."

He called on the Houthis to release all detainees including personnel of the UN, NGOs, welfare associations and diplomatic missions immediately and without conditions. "Such arbitrary detentions are unacceptable and constitute violation of the international law," he said.

The UN had been engaged in diplomatic efforts to reach conciliation in Yemen.

Some of the proposed plans is a "road map" that envisages a nationwide truce and resumption of oil exports as well as conciliation among the local parties. (end)

