Fidan meets TRNC president in Northern Cyprus

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan had discussions with the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar.



The talks took place in Lefkosa, the capital of Northern Cyprus, following Fidan’s earlier meeting with Tahsin Ertugruloglu, his counterpart in the TRNC.



During a joint press briefing alongside Tatar, Fidan emphasized the importance of collaboration among Turkey, Greece, the TRNC, and the Greek Cypriot administration to foster a more promising future for the region.



“Bringing back the status quo from five decades ago, using a solution framework that even they do not accept today, and attempting to resolve the Cyprus issue this way is nothing but a futile endeavor,” he remarked.



Fidan criticized the policies of exclusion and global isolation targeting the TRNC, asserting that such measures cannot halt its historical journey forward.



He further described the decades-long isolation of Turkish Cypriots as “a nearly silent crime against humanity,” adding:



“Regrettably, there are complicit parties in this crime against humanity happening before the eyes of the world, and many of them are involved either knowingly or unknowingly. As Turkey, we are striving to minimize the impact of this isolation on the TRNC.”

