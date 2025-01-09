Gold Maintains Upward Momentum As Markets Eye Trump's Economic Policies

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from George Pavel General Manager at Naga Middle East.

Gold continued its positive momentum, marking its third consecutive session of gains, driven by safe-haven demand. Markets are carefully analyzing the potential economic and inflationary impacts of the US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies as he prepares to take office on January 20th. Of particular concern are Trump's proposed tariffs, which could potentially trigger trade tensions and increased inflation. The heightened uncertainty could push gold prices to the upside.

However, the recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes revealed that policymakers remain watchful of persistent price pressures, particularly in light of Trump's anticipated policies. In this regard, a more hawkish monetary policy could weigh on gold.

Meanwhile, central banks purchases remain a positive force for the market with a robust demand as seen with the Chinese central bank this week, indicating a broader interest in gold as a strategic asset.

