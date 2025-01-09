(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Delta's collaborative robots awarded German Design Award 2025

January 9, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Delta , a Taiwanese company that makes industrial collaborative robots, says it has achieved“a major milestone” for its D-Bot Series of Collaborative Robots as they have been honoured with the prestigious 2025 German Design Award in the category of Excellent Product Design.

This accolade, which follows their 2024 Red Design Award win in Singapore earlier this year, highlights Delta's outstanding design capabilities and its commitment to innovation.

Michael Mayer-Rosa, senior director of the industrial automation business group at Delta Electronics EMEA region, says:“We are highly committed to innovation, consistently investing over 8 percent of our revenues into R&D.

“The award from the German Design Council confirms our success in designing our cobots and in developing cutting-edge smart manufacturing solutions.

“The cobot market is one of the fastest-growing sectors in automation technology, surpassing the $1 billion mark, and with a design boasting industry-leading safety, efficiency, and practicality, we believe the D-Bots will meet the sophisticated needs of businesses across a wide range of applications.”

Delta's D-Bot Series Collaborative Robots were first presented to the public at last year's Hannover Messe and were also showcased at SPS 2024 in Nuremberg.

Safety is of vital importance when it comes to the design of the Delta D-Bots, especially since the cobots are intended for interaction with personnel in production environments.

The innovative“Reflex Safety” feature detects contact at lightning speed and instantly reverses movement to prevent accidents, protecting both personnel and equipment. The integration of high-end sensors and collision detection (one-finger tap) maximizes safety.

The D-Bot Series is engineered for rapid deployment, allowing setup in under two hours, making them ideal for dynamic production environments.

With an impressive accuracy of ±0.02 mm and a payload range from 6 kg to 30 kg, the D-Bots are versatile and capable of handling a wide array of tasks, from assembling complex components to managing heavy palletizing.

Designed and engineered in Europe, and built for the world, these collaborative robots are ready to meet the needs of businesses globally.

The German Design Awards, presented by the German Design Council, are among the most prestigious honors in the design industry. Recognized worldwide, they set a standard for outstanding design across all sectors.

These awards showcase how design can drive sustainable economic growth and highlight the importance of innovation in today's market.

The“Winner” title is given to exceptional designs in specific categories, selected by a diverse jury of design experts from 16 different countries for the 2025 awards.