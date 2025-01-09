Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Riverside County Community
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Riverwalk Village at Town Center on Saturday, January 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for complimentary refreshments, family-friendly entertainment and community tours.
More about Riverwalk Village at Town Center:
New two-story homes with designer details
Four thoughtfully designed floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms &
approx. 1,390 to 1,790 sq. ft.
Convenient access to I-15 & I-215
Near shopping, dining & recreation
Community pool, clubhouse, parks & playgrounds
Three models open for tours
Riverwalk Village at Town Center
is located at 29577 Monarch Road in Menifee. For more information, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican .
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
