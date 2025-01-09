Insignia Capital Group Welcomes Back Tiffany Obenchain As Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group ("Insignia"), a Walnut Creek, CA-based private equity firm, announced today that Tiffany Obenchain has rejoined the firm as a Partner. Tiffany was previously an professional with Insignia from 2014 to 2020 and brings over 18-years of investing experience.

Prior to rejoining Insignia, Tiffany was the Managing Partner of NextWorld Evergreen, a $335 million San Francisco-based consumer growth equity fund. During her five years at NextWorld Evergreen, she played a leading role and served on the Board of five investments: The Citizenry, Credo Beauty, Fellow Products, True Botanicals and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Tiffany's extensive background also includes investing roles with Lake Capital, where she focused on investments in service-based enterprises, and HarbourVest Partners, where she focused on direct co-investments in growth equity, buyout and mezzanine transactions.

Tony Broglio, Managing Partner of Insignia commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany back to Insignia. She has already proven herself as an outstanding team member, and our shared experience working together at both Insignia and Lake Capital over the better part of 20-years will further drive Insignia's success." David Lowe, Managing Partner of Insignia added, "Tiffany's outstanding achievements at NextWorld Evergreen are further evidence of her capabilities, and we are delighted to have her back on the team."

Tiffany said, "Insignia has built a differentiated platform for partnering with founders and management teams. Their thoughtful approach and compelling returns - in combination with the trust and respect I have for the Insignia team - motivated me to return to the firm. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue to grow Insignia's strategy in lower-middle-market investing."

