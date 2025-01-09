Unique Cheeses At The Top Of European Gastronomy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

European cheeses

InLac has created an ambitious three-year and dissemination campaign in the USA

MADRID, SPAIN, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The European Union is a global dairy superpower, and Spain is one of the countries with the greatest cheese tradition, explains InLac. Among the reasons that explain this richness is its orography and diversity of climates (or microclimates); factors that explain the development of a large number of breeds of cattle of the three species: cows, goats and sheep. In many cases, autochthonous. In Europe there are many unique cheeses, such as Murcia al Vino, Tetilla, Afuega'l Pitu or Torta del Casar, all with designations of origin. A quality label that differentes them and adds prestige.Murcia al Vino is made with goat's milk of the Murcian breed and with red wine from this region, coming from any one of its recognized geographical mentions that use the Monastrell variety. This fatty cheese, with a pressed, washed and uncooked paste, also has a semi-hard texture, with few small eyes, and a slightly acidic and creamy taste.Tetilla – one of the most representative cheeses from Galicia, appreciated both nationally and internationally for its quality and flavour – is a true gastronomic jewel that is made with cow's milk of the Galician, Friesian or Alpine Brown breeds, or their crosses. This cheese, which has a conical shape, a mild smell reminiscent of the milk from which it comes and a buttery, slightly acidic and mild salty aroma, is very versatile in the kitchen for gratin or melting, although it can also be eaten alone -paired, for example, with young wines.Afuega'l Pitu is a fatty cheese that can be fresh or matured, made with whole cow's milk, with a soft paste obtained by lactic coagulation, white or reddish orange if paprika is added, its texture dense and creamy. This cheese is typical of Asturias and the most common breeds of cow used are the Friesian and the Asturiana de los Valles, or their crosses. It has two varieties: the white one, which is characterized by its fresh and slightly acidic character, while the reddish one, enriched with paprika, acquires a more intense flavor and a firmer texture.Meanwhile, the Torta del Casar – originally from Extremadura – is a buttery and intense cheese made with sheep's milk of the merino and entrefina breeds, in which thistle – a native plant species – is used as rennet. Its texture is very creamy, almost liquid inside, which makes it ideal for spreading. It has a slightly bitter and slightly salty taste, which combines perfectly with aged wines."In all cases, we have great emblems of the European cheese heritage due to their unique and irreplaceable character that will have an increasing presence in the US market, the most important outside our borders and the one with the greatest growth potential," the managing director of InLac, Nuria María Arribas, says, mentioning the high gastronomic value of these dairy foods, that invite you to experiment with different cheese boards, pairing perfectly -she points out- with a wide range of fruits and nuts such as pears, apples, figs, walnuts and almonds; as well as red fruit or honey jams, which enhance aromas and flavors.Precisely, to promote these gastronomic jewels, the Spanish Interprofessional Dairy Organisation (InLac), which brings together all the links in production and processing in Spain, i.e. livestock farmers, cooperatives and industries, has created an ambitious three-year promotion and dissemination campaign with the support of the European Union: "Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain ". "In Europe, cheeses have been part of our tradition and culture since time immemorial. A history that dates back to the first nomadic peoples of the Iberian Peninsula and reaches the present day. A combination of tradition and modernity," Ms. Arribas specifies."In short, European cheeses are the result of centuries of tradition, artisanal dedication and passion for quality. Each piece is a gastronomic journey that combines authenticity and excellence, ideal for transforming any moment into a special experience. Explore new horizons of flavor and discover how European cheeses of Spanish origin can elevate your dishes, accompany your favorite wines or become the center of your celebrations", InLac concludes.

