Great Apes Go Bananas Over Birthday Celebrations At Center For Great Apes

Patti Ragan, Founding Director of CGA, explains, "Birthdays are more than just a celebration; they're an opportunity to provide our residents with experiences that contribute to their physical and mental well-being."

The sanctuary's enrichment program includes:



Sensory experiences

Food-based puzzles

Manipulative toys

Environmental modifications Social interactions

These activities encourage problem-solving, foraging behaviors, and social engagement, reflecting the challenges great apes face in their natural habitats.

CGA invites the public to participate in these celebrations through its sponsorship programs:

Day Sponsor Program

For a donation of $250 (full day) or $125 (half day), individuals can sponsor a birthday celebration for their chosen ape. This sponsorship helps provide special birthday enrichment items and treats, in addition to covering daily care costs.

Adopt-an-Ape Program

With a one-time donation of $300, supporters can symbolically adopt an ape, contributing to their year-round care. Adoptive "parents" receive:



An electronic adoption packet

Twice-yearly updates about their chosen ape

A virtual 15-minute visit with the ape or its caregiver Family membership to CGA, including invitations to member events

"These programs not only support our apes but also allow our donors to form a special connection with these incredible beings," Ragan adds.

The sanctuary's commitment to enrichment extends beyond birthdays.





The sanctuary currently houses 66 great apes, including 27 orangutans and 39 chimpanzees, rescued from various challenging circumstances.

Innovative habitat designs, featuring three-story domed enclosures and an elevated trail system, allow residents to explore and socialize freely. Specialized care programs address the unique needs of each ape, including those with physical limitations or psychological trauma.

As CGA looks to the future, it faces the ongoing challenge of meeting the complex needs of its residents. The average lifespan of a chimpanzee in the wild is around 40 years, while those in captivity can live over 50 years. Orangutans typically live 35-40 years in the wild, with some reaching their 50s in captivity. As the apes age, the Center must plan for long-term care:



This includes preparing for age-related health issues and ensuring consistent quality of life as the apes grow older. The sanctuary must also consider succession planning to ensure continued care for these long-lived animals.

By addressing these challenges, the Center for Great Apes strives to provide the best possible care for all its residents, including those with special needs, ensuring they can live out their lives with dignity and comfort.

With annual care costs exceeding $30,000 per ape, the sanctuary relies heavily on public support to continue its vital work.

For more information about the Center for Great Apes or to support their mission, visit .

About Center for Great Apes

Founded in 1993, the Center for Great Apes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit sanctuary dedicated to providing lifelong care for orangutans and chimpanzees. As the only accredited orangutan sanctuary in the Americas, CGA offers a permanent home for great apes retired from the entertainment industry, research, or the exotic pet trade.

