'Hisaab Barabar' Trailer: R Madhavan Turns Common Man Fighting Against Systematic Corruption

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) R Madhavan will take on the role of a common man in the forthcoming drama "Hisaab Barabar". Before the drama premieres on ZEE5 on 24th January this year, the makers recently unveiled a gripping trailer.

"Hisaab Barabar" will narrate the tale of a railway ticket checker Radhe, who uncovers a small discrepancy in his account. However, what looks like an innocent error turns out to be the beginning of a journey filled with fraud, deceit, and corruption. Made under the direction of Ashwni Dhir, the movie will also feature Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

Speaking during the trailer launch event, Ashwni Dhir revealed,“Hisaab Barabar is a unique blend of drama, sharp wit, and thought-provoking social commentary, all wrapped in a storyline that will keep you entertained through every frame. With a powerhouse cast led by R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari, the film offers an intriguing look at corruption and justice. What makes it truly special, however, is the pinch of humor that adds an extra dose of entertainment, making it a fun yet entertaining ride you won't want to miss”.

Additionally, talking about the project, R. Madhavan was quoted saying, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of Hisaab Barabar, my first venture with ZEE5! Playing Radhe Mohan Sharma has been such a fun challenge – he's an ordinary man thrown into an extraordinary situation, and the journey he goes through is nothing short of a rollercoaster. Hisaab Barabar is a film that will appeal to people across all age groups and genders as it is the story of a common man and his fight against systematic corruption. So, I insist that people come together to watch this real and relevant story as Radhe's perseverance and resilience is sure to inspire many”.

Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared, "Being a part of Hisaab Barabar and playing Micky Mehta, a suave and ruthless banker, has been both challenging and incredibly fulfilling. I've always been drawn to roles that push me into darker, more layered territories, and Micky definitely fits the bill. Moreover, working alongside R. Madhavan has been an absolute delight-he's not only a fantastic human but also an amazing co-actor, and we had so much fun on set. Luckily this chemistry translates on-screen as well as our face-offs in the film are definitely worth a watch so please go watch Hisaab Barabar starting 24th January only on ZEE5”.

In addition to this, Kirti Kulhari also talked about her experience of working on "Hisaab Barabar", "I've always enjoyed taking on diverse roles that challenge me as an actor, and Hisaab Barabar is no exception. In addition to being a kickass role, I also had the pleasure of working alongside my co-star R Madhavan and director, Ashwni Dhir who are absolutely lovely to work with. They ensured that the atmosphere on the set was a lot of fun and creative. Hisaab Barabar is the kind of massy film and popcorn entertainer that is sure to entertain all Indians. It is equal part entertaining and thought-provoking and just the right kind of film for Republic Day weekend, so I urge all my fans to go watch it on ZEE5 starting 24th January”.