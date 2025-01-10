Hrithik Roshan: I Don't Like Attention

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) star Hrithik Roshan said that he doesn't like attention, however he realised that the upcoming documentary is not about him and said that it is history about his family.

“When I saw this documentary I was absolutely amazed. It's been directed so beautifully...” Hrithik, who turned 51 on Friday, said during the press held for the upcoming documentary.

He revealed that he has never met his grandfather.

“I wonder if I magically get a chance to have a conversation with him. After seeing the documentary. I would actually like to ask him about his childhood, about what he went through, I wonder what he would ask me. I think he may ask me 'if I am happy',” he added.

He credits his drive for his debut film“Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai”, which was released in 2000.

“I would thank him because I often wonder what was that drive I had when I was doing my first film. What was it? Where did it come from? And I mean the only simplest answer is that it was already there in my cells. It was something that passed on...”

Hrithik, who is tagged as the Greek God of Bollywood courtesy his striking looks, revealed that he does not like attention.

“When my father said that he wanted to make this documentary first I felt embarrassed. I don't like attention and then I realised this is not about me. This is about history and history is important. It is the history about my ancestors, my parents, my grandfather, my chacha that history was in my cells that gave me that drive,” he shared.

“Their stories made me so inspired... It inspired me so much that I was unstoppable. It was nothing else but that the true celebrations of this documentary would be that if it is able to inspire other students of cinema, human beings all over the world...”

Asked if he could share one thing with his grandfather what it would be, Hrithik replied:“I would like to share my son's compositions with him and that has come out literally out of nothing and as I said perhaps something in the genes. Perhaps something that is a gift from him.”

The upcoming Netflix series chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood's iconic Roshan family - musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.