LA Fire Forces Top Hollywood Events To Cancel. Critics Choice Awards, Oscar Nomination & More Check Full List

has faced the heat of the two massive wildfires menacing Los Angeles from the east and west, devouring nearly 10,000 homes and other structures. From celebrities losing their homes to cancelled premieres and halted productions, Hollywood came to a stand-still because these wildfires burned into a third night on Thursday even as the fierce winds eased.

The blaze near the Hollywood Bowl, just a mile (1.6 kilometres) from one of Los Angeles' most iconic spots, also threatened the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Here's the full list of events that were cancelled because of the Los Angeles fire:



Unstoppable premiere

The premiere of 'Unstoppable' was set to take place at the DGA Theater in West Hollywood. Arrivals were scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. screening. However, the premiere had to be cancelled owing to the wildfire.

Cast Lopez, Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Pena, Mykelti Williamson, Robles and his mother, Judy Robles, were among the key attendees scheduled to attend, Deadline reported.

Wolf Man

As per the report of Deadline, Universal has decided to cancel the 'Wolf Man' premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. "Tonight's premiere of Wolf Man is cancelled due to sensitivities around the worsening weather situation in LA and related evacuations," read an email from a Universal PR rep.

Producers Guild Awards Nominations

The Producers Guild pushed nominations announcements for its annual awards show to Sunday, January 12 due to LA Wildfires as per the Deadline.

WGA Awards Nominations

The Writers Guild said in a statement, as quoted by Deadline, that they are postponing the release of its annual WGA Awards nominations from January 9 to January 13.



“With Los Angeles under a state of emergency due to multiple wildfires, we will be delaying the announcement of nominees until Monday, January 13, 2025,” the WGA West and WGA East said in a statement." read the statement.

Academy Awards

The 2025 Oscar nominations announcement day has been shifted to Sunday, January 19.



As per the letter released by the Academy CEO Bill Kramer, the nominations voting window has been extended by two days. It will now close on January 19. The in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off scheduled for Saturday, January 11 has been cancelled.



The Academy Museum was also closed on Wednesday to offer its deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across South California, as per Deadline.

Critics Choice Awards

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards set for Sunday, Jan. 12, have been postponed. The 30th annual ceremony would have taken place at the Santa Monica Airport Barker Hanger with Chelsea Handler as host for the third consecutive time. Now they are set to occur on Jan. 26 as per CCA CEO Joey Berlin as quoted by Deadline.

The most destructive, the Palisades fire, is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed. Authorities are scrambling to manage the situation, with widespread evacuations and emergency declarations.

