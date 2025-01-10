Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: Boeing And Google Donate $1M Each Check Full List Of BIG Donors Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US giant is donating $1m to the inauguration fund for President-elect Donald , as per a BBC report. Apart from that, has also made a similar donation to the fund.

Speaking to about the donation, Boeing told BBC, "We are pleased to continue Boeing's bipartisan tradition of supporting US Presidential Inaugural Committees." The company also noted that it had made similar donations to each of the past three presidential inauguration funds.

Google, which now joins the club after following similar announcements by Meta and Amazon, also promised stream the event around the world.

| The CEOs who are tearing up the policies Trump hates

"Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage," said Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy.

Trump's inauguration, marking the start of his second term in the White House, is set to take place on 20 January.

The BIG companies that made similar donations to Trump's inaugaration fund:

Apart from these two, the companies that made significant donations include oil producer Chevron and technology giants Meta, Amazon and Uber.

Car companies Ford, General Motors and Toyota have also donated a $1m each to the inaugural committee.

| Trudeau govt rushes help to douse LA fire despite Trump attack | Watch

Bill Turene, Chevron's manager of global media relations, said“Chevron has a long tradition of celebrating democracy by supporting the inaugural committees of both parties. We are proud to be doing so again this year.”



Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, at noon Eastern Time.

This year, Trump's inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr.

The inauguration day will begin with President-elect Donald Trump's Swearing-In, which will begin at 12 pm Eastern Time or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time on January 20. The Inauguration Day events will air on all major television news networks including, NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News, CSPAN among others.

All you need to know about the inaugaration day: