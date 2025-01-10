Fog Alert! Multiple Vehicle Pile Up On Delhi-Lucknow Highway. Watch Video
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area in Hapur on Friday, January 10 due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.
Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Further information is awaited.
