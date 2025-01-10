Amid NRN Murthy's 70-Hour Workweek Debate, Subrahmanyan's 90-Hour Claim, Redditors Quip: 'Modiji Works...'
Date
1/10/2025 3:14:22 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan has sparked an online outrage for advocating a 90-hour workweek and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.
The L&T chairman 's remarks have only added to the debate over the ongoing debate on work-life balance, first triggered by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy in 2023 when he suggested a 70-hour workweek. More than the L&T chief's emphasis on strict working hours, it is his rationale that seems to have rankled the Internet. Also Read
"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy... What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?" the L&T chief said during an interaction with employees.
An Online Row
Subrahmanyan's suggestions stirred a row online. On January 9, L&T issued a clarification on the chairman's 90-hour workweek. A company spokesperson said the remarks reflected the larger ambition for India, which emphasised achieving extraordinary outcomes by making extraordinary efforts.Subrahmanyan's suggestions stirred a row online.
The debate lingers on social media including Reddit. Some users brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the debate highlighting how he works '140 hours' a week. "Modiji sirf 4 ghante sote hain -(24-4)*7=140 hours! (Modiji sleeps for just four hours).
Another user said that Modi worked for 126 hours a week. Also Read
Modi had said in 2011 that he worked 20 hours a day. "I have very little sleep. All my doctor friends consistently advise me that I should increase my sleeping. I should sleep minimum for 5 to 6 hours. But I have become so workaholic and it has become my habit since many years that I hardly sleep for 3.5 hours. But it is a very sound sleep. I go to bed and within 30 seconds I fall asleep," Modi said during an interview in 2011.
