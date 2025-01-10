Makar Sankranti 2025: When Will Harvest Festival Be Observed - 14 Or 15 January?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into a new astrological sign, i.e. the sun's entry into the sign of 'makara', which corresponds to the sign of Capricorn and represents a mythical crocodile-like beast, is particularly auspicious because it signifies the start of the sun's northward journey.

Makar Sankranti is an important festival dedicated to Surya, the Hindu sun god, marked by ritual bathing. It is also celebrated as a harvest festival, signifying the gathering of various winter crops.

The harvest festival is also known by other names in different states. Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are all celebrated on the same date – January 15.

This year, Makar Sankranti will be observed on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The auspicious time for Makar Sankranti will begin at 09:03 AM and it will last till 05:46 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

How is Makar Sankranti 2025 celebrated?

Makar Sankranti is traditionally celebrated with rangolis, bathing in holy water, and eating sweets.



Gujarat: Makar Sankranti is celebrated by flying kites.

Tamil Nadu: People celebrate Pongal on this day.

Kerala: Devotees of the god Ayyappan observe Makaravilakku with a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple. Punjab: Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Lohri (or Lohari)

Other names for the holiday in various regions of India include Maghi, Khichdi, and Poush Parbon, among many others.

Is Makar Sankranti 2025, a bank holiday?

The banks are open mostly in most region but they might be closed in some states. It is always prudent to check with your branch first

January has a total of 16 bank holiday s including, Saturdays and Sundays off. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.