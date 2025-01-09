Cornitos Appoints Kumar Vishal As National Sales Manager To Drive Transformative Growth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 2025- Greendot Foods Pvt. Ltd., a leading of the acclaimed Indian snack brand Cornitos, commences the new year with the strategic appointment of Mr. Kumar Vishal as its National Sales Manager. Mr. Vishal, a seasoned professional with an impressive 16-year track record in the dynamic Food and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, is poised to assume a pivotal leadership role, steering the brand towards unprecedented growth and dominance.



In his esteemed capacity as National Sales Manager, Mr. Vishal will be instrumental in spearheading the expansion and optimization of the brand's sales and distribution network. Mr. Vishal held key leadership positions at prominent industry players such as Adani Wilmar Limited, where he excelled as National Sales Manager, National Category Manager, and Business Development Manager.



Mr. Vishal shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "I see my journey with Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Cornitos) as an incredible opportunity to lead with purpose and drive transformative growth in the Food FMCG industry. This is more than just a role – it's a chance to collaborate with a passionate team and leverage the company's robust infrastructure to create impactful strategies. Together, we will set new industry standards, broaden our horizons, and deliver exceptional results that redefine success. I am excited to shape the future of Cornitos and achieve milestones that will inspire the entire industry."



Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. extends a warm welcome to Mr. Vishal and expresses unwavering confidence in his visionary leadership, anticipating his invaluable contributions to propel the Cornitos brand to unparalleled success within the competitive snacking segment.



About Cornitos



Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheese dips, Roasted Premium Nuts, Cashews, Peanuts Almonds, Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan and South East Asia.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Arshiya Sharma

Email :...

Other articles by Cornitos