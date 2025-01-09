Nomis Power Advances To Phase 2 In American-Made Silicon Carbide Packaging Prize

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As a Phase 1 winner, NoMIS Power received $50,000 for its proposal to create a "chip-scale" packaging solution designed for simpler assembly, enhanced reliability, and superior performance. The NoMIS prototype integrates metal-core substrates with its rugged SiC power MOSFETs (rated at 1.2 kV and 3.3 kV), promising significant improvements in performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to current power packaging technologies. The resulting SiC packaging solution will serve critical high-power application areas, including power conversion systems for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers, as well as distributed energy resources such as energy storage systems and solar and wind farms.

"The team is very much looking forward to combining our synergistic technologies and capabilities to develop metal-core SiC power blocks for high-voltage chip-scale packaging," said Dr. Adam Morgan, co-founder and CEO of NoMIS Power. "NoMIS Power, Lux Semiconductors, QP Technologies, and the University of Arkansas span the value chain. Therefore, we believe that the resulting readiness level of our proposed technology and its manufacturability will enable an accelerated path to commercialization."

In Phase 2, the NoMIS Power team will refine its prototype and undergo rigorous testing at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. These efforts aim to secure one of four spots in Phase 3, where winners will receive $250,000 in additional funding. The team is eager to showcase how its approach addresses the complex requirements of modern power systems while accelerating the adoption of SiC technologies.

The SiC Packaging Prize is funded by DOE's OE and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory as part of the American-Made Challenges program. This initiative fosters collaboration among entrepreneurs, DOE's National Labs, and the private sector to drive innovation in energy technologies.

The prize announcement marks the start of an exciting 2025 for NoMIS Power, with planned product launches including 1.2 kV SiC power modules and advanced 3.3 kV SiC power MOSFETs. These innovations will be showcased by the company at APEC in Atlanta, Georgia (March 16-20, 2025), and PCIM in Nuremberg, Germany (May 6-8, 2025).

About NoMIS Power

NoMIS Power Corporation designs and develops innovative Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor devices and packaging architectures in the U.S., enabling cutting-edge solutions for global power electronics markets. Established in 2020, NoMIS Power is a spinout of the University at Albany's College of Nanotechnology, Science, and Engineering.

