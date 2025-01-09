National Shooting C'ships: Darius Holds Off Nabi In Shoot-Off To Claim Senior Master Trap Title

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Former national champion Darius Chenai of Telangana held off Nabi Iqbal of Uttar Pradesh in a shoot-off (1-0) to claim the Senior Master men's trap title at the National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for shotgun events here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Both shooters were tied for 37 hits in the 50-shot final. Former seven-time national champion and Commonwealth Games medallist Moraad Ali Khan of UP won bronze with a score of 23 in the final.

Earlier, Nabi had shot 98 in qualification to lead a six-man field into the decider. Darius had qualified third with 94 hits, while Moraad took the fourth qualifying spot with 93. A total of 16 shooters were in the fray in the senior master competition.

The trap competition will conclude proceedings of the 67th Shooting Nationals, which has seen several new champions and national records since it began last December with the pistol and shotgun events being held in Delhi, whereas the rifle events were held in Bhopal.