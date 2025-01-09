Harrison Berkman Claypool & Guard And HBC Financial Services Join Coldstream

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Firm Continues Pacific Northwest Expansion Through Partnership with Seattle-based Certified Public Accountant and Registered Advisor Enterprises

Combination Brings

Coldstream's Assets Under Advisement to $11.1 Billion

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream Wealth Management ("Coldstream") today announced that Seattle-based services firms Harrison

Berkman Claypool & Guard ("HBCG") a full-service accounting firm, and HBC Financial Services ("HBC"), a Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") are joining Coldstream. The firms bring approximately $500 million in assets under advisement ("AUA"), growing Coldstream's total AUA to $11.1 billion. The combination will also enhance Coldstream's existing Tax & Consulting practice.

HBCG was originally founded in 1977, and HBC was added in 2001. The firms are led by James B.

Claypool, CPA, MBA, PFS. Like Coldstream, the firms have been and will remain independently operated and employee owned.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim and his experienced team of financial professionals to Coldstream," said Kevin

Fitzwilson, Coldstream's Managing Shareholder. "HBCG and HBC share Coldstream's values and uncompromising approach to service, making this partnership not only a great fit but also an enhancement to those we serve. Together, with expanded resources and greater access to investment and tax planning opportunities, our firms will provide clients a more comprehensive offering than ever before."

HBCG is a full-service firm comprising six professionals, four of whom are Certified Public Accountants ("CPA"). Five of the team also work for HBC and provide a wide range of offerings to small businesses and individuals. They specialize in a broad spectrum of financial and tax-related services, including traditional tax preparation, estate planning, stock option planning and business succession planning.

Through its

RIA,

HBCG extends traditional accounting and tax services to include retirement planning and holistic portfolio management. The employees will become a new team of advisors within Coldstream. They will also form a new team within Coldstream's tax & consulting practice.

HBCG and HBC will take advantage of Coldstream's innovative technology stack that allows financial professionals to spend more time with their clients and provide timely and relevant insights.



"This merger is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients,"

Claypool said. "Our combined resources will empower us to offer a heightened, comprehensive level of service. Together, we are well-positioned to strengthen the client experience and provide our people with more opportunities for career development. We look forward to the future for our clients and financial professionals."

Like

Coldstream, HBCG and HBC have invested heavily in developing their next-generation professionals. The combined company will provide employees with broader access to equity ownership.

In July 2024,

Coldstream combined with Arnerich Massena, Inc., a

Portland, Oregon-based investment advisory firm managing approximately

$2 billion

in client assets. It followed the successful merger Fall of 2023 with two other Pacific Northwest financial services providers: Hersman, Serles, Almond LLC ("HSA"), tax preparation /tax consulting, and Seidman Capital Group ("SCG"), a wealth management firm.

About

Coldstream

Coldstream is a family of complementary organizations under the umbrella of Coldstream Holdings. We offer our clients a well-rounded approach to financial services through this trusted group of partners and is employee-owned and independently operated. Founded in 1996 in Bellevue, Washington as Coldstream Capital Management, Inc., our company began with one mission: enhancing clients' lives and providing them peace of mind and has been earning the trust of clients since 1996. Coldstream has offices in seven locations across four states. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler

/

Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4852

[email protected]

or

[email protected]

SOURCE Coldstream Wealth Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED