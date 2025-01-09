Egyptian Diplomat's Murder: Prosecutor Calls For Acquittal Of Defendant's Girlfriend

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss attorney general has called for the girlfriend of the main defendant in the case of the assassination of an Egyptian in Geneva in 1995 to be acquitted. The woman is charged with complicity in the murder.

Français fr Assassinat à Genève: le MPC requiert 20 ans contre l'auteur présumé Original Read more: Assassinat à Genève: le MPC requiert 20 ans contre l'auteur présume

This content was published on January 8, 2025 - 14:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss prosecutor believes that the murder charge against the defendant, an Italian-Ivorian car salesman, should be maintained.

However, there is no evidence that his girlfriend knew about the DIY silencer found at the scene of the crime, nor its destination, let alone her companion's criminal plans, even though her DNA had been found on the object, he told the Federal Criminal Court.

More More Trial opens into 1995 murder in Geneva of Egyptian diplomat

This content was published on Dec 2, 2024 The Criminal Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court opened the main hearing in the case of the murder of an Egyptian diplomat in Geneva in 1995 on Monday.

Read more: Trial opens into 1995 murder in Geneva of Egyptian diploma

Under such circumstances, the prosecutor concluded, an acquittal was necessary and the costs should be borne by the Swiss federal authorities.

Given the seriousness of the case before the court, it had not been possible to acquit the accused under a simplified procedure, the prosecutor said.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has now moved on to the charges of rape and confinement of two former girlfriends.

The verdict is to be announced on January 27.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb