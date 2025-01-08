James Malinchak Featured On Russell Brunson's Marketing Secrets Podcast: How Anyone Can Get PAID TO SPEAK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Malinchak Interviewed by Russell Brunson

James Malinchak Interviewed by Russell Brunson

James Malinchak Interviewed by Russell Brunson

James Malinchak Interviewed by Russell Brunson

James Malinchak Interviewed by Russell Brunson

Russell Brunson is Co-Founder of Click Funnels with 260 Million Revenue and 150,000 customers workdwide

- -James MalinchakBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful new episode of the Marketing Secrets podcast, James Malinchak, internationally acclaimed speaker, entrepreneur, and star of ABC's Secret Millionaire, joins Russell Brunson, co-founder of ClickFunnels, to share expert insights on how anyone can get paid to speak as a public speaker. In this compelling conversation, Malinchak reveals his personal journey from paid speaking engagements to leveraging speaking opportunities for greater business success, providing listeners with actionable strategies to build a lucrative speaking career.In this episode, titled Leveraging Media Exposure and Speaking Events with James Malinchak, Malinchak and Brunson discuss the various ways public speaking can become a profitable venture. Malinchak opens up about his own experiences in the speaking world, including how he transitioned from speaking to using his platform as a powerful sales tool for high-ticket programs.Key highlights from the episode include:Staying Motivated: Malinchak shares his unique approach to staying motivated, using an empty Top Ramen noodles bag as a visual reminder. This trick, inspired by Michael Jordan's mindset, helps him remain focused on his goals and driven in his speaking career.From Speaking to Selling: Malinchak reveals his strategies for turning speaking engagements into high-ticket sales, showing how public speaking can be a powerful tool for generating business revenue beyond just the speaking fee.Behind the Scenes of Secret Millionaire: Malinchak recounts his life-changing experience on ABC's Secret Millionaire and how he leveraged the exposure from the show to grow his brand, build his email list, and significantly boost his business revenue.The Power of Branding: He discusses how he positioned himself as "the college speaking guy," dominating the college speaking market, and emphasizes the importance of branding and understanding your target audience in order to attract the right clients.Maximizing Media Exposure: Malinchak shares how he strategically used media platforms, including television, to generate leads and acquire new customers. He explains how to leverage media exposure as a tool for drawing in a steady stream of leads and building a thriving business.“This episode is a goldmine of insights for anyone wanting to break into the speaking world or maximize their current speaking career,” said Russell Brunson.“James is one of the best marketers and speakers I know, and the strategies he shares will undoubtedly help listeners turn their speaking opportunities into profitable business ventures.”Whether you're an aspiring speaker or an experienced professional looking to grow your business through speaking, this episode provides invaluable lessons on how to leverage every opportunity to build your brand, generate leads, and increase sales. Malinchak's success story serves as an inspiring blueprint for anyone looking to get paid to speak and take their speaking career to the next level.About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and entrepreneur, known for his dynamic speaking engagements and his appearance on ABC's Secret Millionaire. With a wealth of experience in the speaking industry, Malinchak has helped thousands of entrepreneurs turn their expertise into profitable speaking careers and build successful businesses.About Russell BrunsonRussell Brunson is the co-founder of ClickFunnels, a leading online sales funnel builder. As a renowned entrepreneur and marketing expert, Brunson has helped thousands of businesses scale through his innovative marketing strategies and powerful online tools. He is also the host of the Marketing Secrets podcast, where he shares insider tips and strategies to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.For more information about James Malinchak's speaking programs and to listen to the full episode with Russell Brunson, visit

James Malinchak

James Malinchak Speaking & Training

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

James Malinchak Interviewed by Russell Brunson on PAID TO SPEAK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.