UN mission condemns footage of torture at Libya’s Gernada detention center

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN mission to Libya voiced its concern about what it described as social footage showing "brutal torture and ill-treatment" of detainees at the Gernada detention center in eastern Libya.



Although Reuters was unable to independently confirm the footage's location or date, architectural characteristics captured in the videos—such as the type of floor tiles, the wall painting, and the cell bars—confirm the prison's file picture from supporting sources.



“As UNSMIL continues to verify the circumstances of the circulated footage, it strongly condemns these acts that constitute serious violations of international human rights law,” it stated.



The UN mission declared the footage was coherent with what it outlined as “documented patterns of human rights violations in detention facilities across Libya.”



"Unrestricted access to UNSMIL's human rights officers and other independent monitors to the Gernada facility as well as other detention centers under their control" is something it is working on with the General Command of the Libyan National Army, and it also demanded an immediate investigation into the allegations.



