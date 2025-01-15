Two Held For Raping Minor Girl At Guest House In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 15 (IANS) The Gurugram have arrested two youth for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at a guest house in Gurugram through his friend on the pretext of birthday celebrations, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anshu alias Sohail (19) a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Avinash (20), a resident of Faridabad.

It is being said that the victim was forced to stay at the guest house for the entire night when the incident happened, and returned home only in the morning.

The accused were arrested from Gurugram on Wednesday by a team of Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

In connection with the matter, an FIR was registered against Avinash and Anshu under sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday.

The girl's mother in her complaint mentioned that her daughter had left their home on Sunday without informing her family.

The family searched for the girl the entire night. The girl returned to her house on Monday morning.

“When I asked my daughter about what had happened during the night, she disclosed that Anshu, took her to a guest house on his motorcycle, claiming that they would return after celebrating the birthday of one Avinash. Anshu left after cutting the cake at night. After that, Avinash raped my daughter. She returned home Monday morning. My daughter also revealed that Avinash had previously raped her twice. I want strict action against Avinash and Anshu,” the mother of the victim said in her complaint.

The incident comes as another shocker and puts the spotlight again on the often discussed subject of safety and security of girls and women amid the incidents of crimes against women -- especially related to sexual assaults -- being reported from various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, it has been learned from sources that further investigation into the incident is underway.