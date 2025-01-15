Hezbollah voices concerns as Lebanon’s new prime minister-designate begins consultations

(MENAFN) Despite Hezbollah's worries about exclusion and skepticism about legitimacy, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam will start non-binding parliamentary consultations on Wednesday and Thursday to build his administration.



Throughout their time in power, Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, have often used this strategy to block anything that does not fit with their goals.



Despite the fact that Salam was appointed without receiving any Shiite parliamentary votes, both President Joseph Aoun and Salam attempted to reassure all parties in Lebanon on Tuesday.



In line with a political expert, there are fears of “potential obstacles to forming the government and granting it parliamentary confidence under the pretext of ‘lacking legitimacy,’ even if the cabinet includes Shiite figures in ministerial positions that may not meet their approval.”



After meeting with Aoun on Monday, Mohammed Raad, the leader of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, adopted a hostile posture, saying that Salam's selection for the premiership over incumbent caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati—who is backed by Hezbollah—is "an attempt by some to foster division, fragmentation, and exclusion."



