Istanbul bar association takes legal action for 'terrorist propaganda' over call for journalist murder probe

(MENAFN) According to the biggest lawyers' union in the country, the Istanbul Bar union has been sued by Turkish prosecutors for "terrorist propaganda" in connection with its demands for an investigation into journalist murders in Syria.



“The Istanbul public prosecutor’s office has begun action to remove Istanbul Bar Association president Ibrahim Kaboglu and his executive board,” Turkish Bar Association chief Erinc Sagkan posted on X late Tuesday.



A few weeks after the Istanbul Bar Association called for an inquiry into the killings of two journalists from the southeast Kurdish-majority region of Turkey who were slain in northern Syria, the complaint was filed.



Cihan Bilgin and Nazim Dastan, 32, were killed on December 19 when their car was struck by what the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights described as a “Turkish drone strike” during fighting between the SDF, a US-supported organization of primarily Kurdish militants, and a militia backed by Ankara.



MENAFN15012025000045016953ID1109093216