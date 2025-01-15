Odisha Govt Issues Notification On Implementation Of NEP 2020

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (IANS) The Odisha on Wednesday formally announced regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state. The Odisha School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard.

"After careful consideration, in the interest of strengthening the educational system in the state, the government is pleased to order that the National Education Policy 2020, as issued by the of Education (MoE), Government of India, will be implemented in the State of Odisha,” reads the notification of S&ME department.

The department also declared that the National Curriculum Framework will be adopted in the state along with the NEP 2020.

"The government is further pleased to order that the National Curriculum Framework, with local contextualisation, will be adopted as the State Curriculum Framework for the State of Odisha," the department further added.

It is pertinent here to mention that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has earlier in November 2024 announced about taking the decision for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in all state-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in its statement in November last year had also noted that the state government has developed a state-level credit framework on the basis of guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The students under the framework can involve themselves in skill development, internship, community service and extra-curricular activities, NCC and NSS to earn credits.

The Odisha government reconstituted a task force to suggest measures for the implementation of the NEP in Odisha in October 2024.

As per the notification issued by the S&ME department on October 17 last year, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary has been tasked to suggest the measures to be taken up for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in the state.

Notably, the NEP 2020 aims to bring a massive transformation in the education system to make India a global knowledge superpower.