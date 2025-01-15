Telangana Seeks Centre's Support For Development Of Semiconductor Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 15 (IANS) Telangana's for Information Technology, & Communications and Industries & Commerce D. Sridhar Babu on Wednesday sought the Centre's support for the development of the in the state.

The Telangana Minister had a meeting with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. Sridhar Babu said he congratulated Ashwini Vaishnaw on the remarkable progress of the India Semiconductor Mission.

He highlighted Telangana's significant contributions to India's semiconductor ecosystem and requested his support in advancing Telangana's role in the country's semiconductor vision.

"We also discussed the need for a National Disaster Recovery Zone for data centres in Telangana, which will ensure business continuity and data security," he added.

Sridhar Babu apprised the Union Minister on the progress of Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security initiatives in Telangana and invited him to the Bio Asia Summit to be held in Hyderabad on February 24.

"Looking forward to a continued collaboration and support in driving India's semiconductor growth and strengthening Telangana's position in the ecosystem,” the state Minister said.

He also met Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to develop the Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy Temple and Ramagiri Fort as a world-class spiritual and eco-tourism hub.

"These ancient sites have immense historical and cultural significance, attracting millions of devotees and tourists. Let's unlock the hidden gems of Telangana and showcase our rich heritage to the world to make India proud,” Sridhar Babu said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Telangana visited Queensland for a study of sports infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Jitender Reddy, Telangana's Special Representative at New Delhi and Advisor to the state government on sports affairs, a delegation visited key locations in Queensland to study sports infrastructure and training centres with the aim of adopting best practices in Telangana.

The delegation included IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan, IFS officer Soni Bala Devi and others. The delegation was officially welcomed to Queensland by Trade and Investment Queensland. The delegation was introduced to senior stakeholders in government and highlighted Queensland's capabilities in sports, along with an overview of broader industry goals. The delegation met representatives from Populous, a global architectural and design firm specializing in sports facilities, arenas, and convention centres.

The meeting provided insights into modern trends and standards for sports facility design and management, which could help inform Telangana's sports infrastructure development.