New Historical Fiction Book On Mary Magdalene's Untold Life & Teachings Unveiled In 'Magdalene's Journey'

Cast Aside for Millennia, Discover Mary Magdalene's Voice, A Far Cry From Her Portrayal in History & Holy Books

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Magdalene's Journey ," the rich, visionary tale of Mary Magdalene's life and teachings, was launched today. Led with personal revelation and ancient, yet still timely wisdom, this passionate, raw chronicle explores the life of Magdalene, otherwise known as Miriam of Magdala. In this riveting historical fiction and visionary literary book, authors Renee Blodgett and Anthony Compagnone take us deep into the heart of Miriam's time in ancient Judea and Gaul, now France.It shares Miriam's relationship with the apostles-both male and female-and her experiences with Yeshua, most renowned to the world as Jesus of Nazareth. The narrative challenges a much-filtered and archaic narrative that has dictated to humanity how to understand history, the Abrahamic religions, and women's pivotal roles. This account is a significant upgrade to an outdated paradigm and storyline.Tossed aside like an inconvenient truth by the powers behind patriarchal Roman thrones and later the Catholic hierarchy, she was mostly unknown. People who took the time to probe deeper still looked through that tainted lens, leading them to misunderstand and devalue her role as a healer and teacher. This role, one could argue, was equal to that of Yeshua's as the yin to his yang-complementary and interconnected forces that together amplified the power of their abilities.“You won't find religious dogma in the book nor in Yeshua's teachings which are layered into "Magdalene's Journey" like an exquisite and treasured tapestry from yesteryear,” said author Renee Blodgett.“When we reference Biblical texts, it's to suggest that omitting or changing Yeshua's original teachings served patriarchal power structures.”“When Yeshua walked the planet, rather than relying on external authorities, he emphasized an inward journey, a teaching that remains paramount today,” added author Anthony Compagnone.“This teaching was the essence of his message that the kingdom lies within.”The CharactersTogether with the main characters, Rochelle and Angelo, readers are invited to accept an alternative reality of Miriam and Yeshua from two thousand years ago. Love and resilience stand out as parallels between two couples, one from the past visiting the other in the present. The book presents a modern enhancement to reality as humanity has been conditioned to accept it.“Reading this remarkable book will open up the depth of your awareness and consciousness the reader never knew she had,” said renowned scholar and futurist Dr. Jean Houston.“The perspective illuminates realms of consciousness and our relationship to personal and cosmic archetypes.”In response to the distorting power for far too many years, the book also shares the need to rebalance the masculine and feminine energy in the world, starting within each of us. This task involves understanding not just Miriam's important role, but also the vital, never-recorded roles women have played over millennia. It attempts to capture a universal message about their lives, now recreated in a period that can show us a fuller, more tangible understanding of it.“The authors move beyond historical rhetoric. Through sacred storytelling, they invite us on an inward journey so we may discover how to embody the divine masculine and feminine in our world and our daily lives,” said psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Shamini Jain.In countering old storylines, the book weaves modern science into ancient esoteric wisdom at surprising times.“Read with an open mind,” says Nobel Prize nominee and systems scientist Dr. Ervin László.“Magdalene's Journey conveys the sense of awe and significance that envelopes the ultimate meaning of our existence.”As a literary text that portrays new understandings, it stretches people beyond categories they might be prone to use to describe a book, such as science fiction, fantasy, or simply a novel."Magdalene's Journey" is available on Amazon in paperback (ISBN: 978-0-9842507-0-7), hardcover (ISBN: 978-0-9842507-3-8) and eBook (ISBN: 978-0-9842507-1-4). An audio version will be released later in 2025.Blodgett also founded the Magdalene CollectionTM a jewelry line dedicated to women's voices from Blue Soul Earth® with nine archetypes.

