Clearcover Expands Into Non-Standard Auto Insurance Market In Texas

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearcover , a next-generation insurance company, announces the launch of Clearcover General Agency (CGA) to serve the non-standard auto insurance in Texas. Policies will be underwritten by Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company, bringing Clearcover's digital-first insurance solutions to more drivers.

This strategic expansion enables Clearcover to offer its cost-effective, customizable coverage, while empowering agents and partners to tap into the estimated $80 billion non-standard market.*

“The launch of an MGA in Texas is a major milestone in our mission to build a generational insurance company,” said Clearcover CEO Kyle Nakatsuji.“We're thrilled to expand our solutions to a broader range of customers and provide more avenues for our agents and partners to increase commissions, improve retention, and unlock greater rewards.”

Clearcover's proprietary technology suite and API-based architecture streamlines the insurance experience, combining competitive pricing with self-service options.

Benefits for Texas Customers and Agents:



Wider Access: Texas drivers, including those in the non-standard market, can benefit from Clearcover's affordable, tailored coverage options and digital tools.

Agent Empowerment: Agents can grow their sales funnels, increase commissions, and improve customer retention with Clearcover's easy-to-use platform, including Clearcover Agent Hub, a toolkit with valuable resources. Digital-First Experiences: Eligible claims are processed in record-setting times with ClearClaimsTM, powered by ClearAI® , while the award-winning mobile app enables fast, easy policy management and claims filing.

The latest move aligns with the company's broader growth strategy, including plans to expand its business portfolio with a reciprocal exchange aimed at enhancing customer value, improving profitability and accelerating organizational growth.

As a recognized industry leader, Clearcover ranks as a Top Digital Insurer and one of“America's Best Insurance Companies .”

For more information, please visit Clearcover.com .

*Source: Dowling & Partners (2023 IBNR Weekly)

About Clearcover

Clearcover is a next-generation insurance company that provides customers with market-leading technology solutions needed to confidently make smart decisions at every step. Clearcover challenges the status quo with hassle-free products and services that redefine what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover includes: Clearcover Insurance Company, Clearcover Insurance Agency and Clearcover General Agency. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies list and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM list, Clearcover has raised more than $560 million in funding to date. The company was featured on Insurance Business America's 2024 Top Insurance Employers list, CNBC's 2024 World's Top Insurtech Companies and Forbes' 2025 America's Best Insurance Companies. For more information, visit .

