Group2fa®, Two-Factor Authentication App For Shared Accounts Adds SIM-Backed Non-VOIP Numbers

Group2FA, creator of multiuser 2FA verification for shared accounts was first to with an application that simplifies the process of two-factor-verification for trusted groups. The Group2FA App enables forwarding of SMS messages and sharing of QR code-based Authenticator App one-time passcodes to family members or co-workers for a shared account.

Sharing an account with Two-Factor Authentication can be tricky. Group2FA ensures that trusted members of a shared account can access required verification codes when logging in-simplifying the Two-Factor Authentication process for all

Real US mobile numbers backed by physical SIMs - compatible with all platforms

Previously, the Group2FA Numbers assigned to subscribers have been a VoIP number (Voice over IP number). This is a virtual phone number that works with most online services to receive one-time passwords (OTP), but not all.

Now, Group2FA's new 'Enterprise' subscription plan offers Non-VoIP mobile phone numbers to users. Non-VoIP, or "Real phone numbers" are required by some highly sensitive websites such as financial institutions, business services, or social media platforms. This type of phone number will work with ALL online services.

"We're very excited about our latest product offering,"

said Kevin Goldstein, Founder of Group2FA. "By building our own infrastructure, and offering SIM-backed numbers, we fulfill another need for groups that share logon credentials for online accounts."

The Group2FA App is simple to setup and offers "basic", "premium", and "enterprise" monthly Group2FA Number subscription plans for SMS-based and Authenticator App authentication, as well as Authenticator-only Group subscriptions for those that don't require SMS forwarding.

About Group2FA

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Kevin Goldstein, the Group2FA App reinvents the Two-Factor Authentication process for shared accounts. With the convenience and security of the patent-pending Group2FA App, users can add trusted family members or co-workers to their group. These shared account holders receive in-app, SMS, or push notifications containing verification codes or a one-time passcode (OTP) to immediately access the accounts they need to-alleviating the need for time-consuming workarounds.

