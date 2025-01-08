ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased By 122,000 Jobs In December Annual Pay Was Up 4.6%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data to provide a representative picture of the private-sector market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. Because the underlying ADP payroll databases are continuously updated, the report provides a high-frequency, near real-time measure of U.S. employment. This measure reflects the number of employees on ADP client payrolls (Payroll Employment) to provide a richer understanding of the labor market. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"The labor market downshifted to a more modest pace of growth in the final month of 2024, with a slowdown in both hiring and pay gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Health care stood out in the second half of the year, creating more jobs than any other sector."

December 2024 Report Highlights *

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at .

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 122,000 jobs in December

Hiring slowed in several industries. Employment in manufacturing shrank for the third straight month.

Change in U.S. Private Employment :

122,000

Change by Industry Sector

-

Goods-producing:

10,000



Natural resources/mining

-6,000

Construction

27,000 Manufacturing

-11,000

-

Service-providing:

112,000



Trade/transportation/utilities

8,000

Information

5,000

Financial activities

12,000

Professional/business services

-5,000

Education/health services

57,000

Leisure/hospitality

22,000 Other services

13,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast:

19,000



New England

6,000 Middle Atlantic

13,000

- Midwest:

7,000



East North Central

-2,000 West North Central

9,000

- South:

19,000



South Atlantic

-1,000

East South Central

4,000 West South Central

16,000

- West:

82,000



Mountain

26,000 Pacific

56,000

Change by Establishment Size

-

Small establishments:

5,000



1-19 employees

-1,000 20-49 employees

6,000

- Medium establishments:

9,000



50-249 employees

-2,000 250-499 employees

11,000

-

Large establishments:

97,000

500+ employees

97,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay gains slowed in December

Year-over-year pay growth for job-stayers slowed to 4.6 percent, the slowest pace of gains since July 2021. Pay growth for job-changers was 7.1 percent, a slight decline from November.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers

4.6%

- Job-Changers

7 .1%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:































Natural resources/mining

3.8%

Construction

5.1% Manufacturing

4.5%

-

Service-providing:



























Trade/transportation/utilities

4.4%

Information

4.4%

Financial activities

4.9%

Professional/business services

4.5%

Education/health services

4.9%

Leisure/hospitality

4.6% Other services

4.7%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

-

Small firms:



































1-19 employees

3.9% 20-49 employees

4.6%

-

Medium firms:



































50-249 employees

4.8% 250-499 employees

4.8%

-

Large firms:

































500+ employees

4.6%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here :

* Sum of components may not equal total due to rounding.

The November total number of jobs added remained unchanged at 146,000. The historical data file and weekly data for the previous month are available at .

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including employment and pay data, interactive charts, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit .



The January 2025 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on February 5, 2025.

About the ADP® National Employment ReportTM

The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure of the change in U.S. private employment and pay derived from actual, anonymized payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report is produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, as part of the company's commitment to offering deeper insights of the U.S. labor market and providing businesses and governments with a source of credible and valuable information.

About the ADP Research

The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policymakers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.

HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

Learn more at ADP

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, ADP Research Institute and ADP Research are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

SOURCE ADP, Inc.